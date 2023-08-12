12th August 2023

I really should have taken a photo of the table when it was laid for the four of us complete with different wine glasses and the posh cutlery that Mum and Dad gave us as a wedding present - I didn’t so here’s todays World instead.



The nights menu was mixed blinis to start - pesto, sun dried tomato and a shard of grilled Prosciutto on one set and sour cream, smoked salmon and a large prawn with dill on the other set. Main course - roast duck breast with orange sauce (courtesy of Colin and presented on his new hot skillets along with roasted carrots and parsnips with sesame seeds and honey and green beans. Finally dessert of summer pudding with cream!! It’s cleverly planned so the starter and main don’t involve cooking and can be made in advance as we have limited space inner galley kitchen. Chris and Monika really seemed to enjoy it and they bought some very nice wine as well. A very nice evening together.

