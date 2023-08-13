13th August 2023

My first task of the day was finishing off the large amount of washing-up from last nights dinner party. Not having a dishwasher is frustrating but I find it strangely satisfying taking the kitchen looking like a bomb has struck back to being clean and tidy again! That’s where my house-wifely skills stop though.



The big news today is that after advertising my ancient Apple Mac a few days ago and after two cuts in price, I have rather unexpectedly sold it! A number of people told me I’d have to dispose of it which made me sad as it is in perfect working old and is just old and not that fast. I was contacted on Messenger after my FaceBook advert and a man came deal the way from Ascot to collect - well he was collecting a lot of items from around the place. So, with £35 in my pocket (or rather the holiday funds) i then sent the afternoon dusting and tidying our desks - result.

