16th September 2023

It was a surprise to start the day with a cloudy sky and some rain although the forecast promised to clear up a bit later. We walked slowly into St Malo across the bridge but stopping for a coffee and crêpe before crossing from a food truck. I thought it would be good but in actual fact it was not that impressive and Colin broke his wooden fork within less than 30 seconds of using it!



The rain started to fall more heavily which was a shame as we were exploring a small outside market by the city walls. We dodged the rain as much as possible but I think we were both flagging by that time so we made the executive decision t skip the boat trip we had been thinking of and head back to the apartment for lunch. It was actually quite nice having a quiet afternoon, writing postcards and catching up with my photo prep.



In the evening we headed out earlier to have our final meal in Saint Malo only to have the same problem as a number of nights in that very few restaurants were actually open. Back to the Carrefour for a pasta dinner complete with parmesan and the remains of the massive apple tart!

