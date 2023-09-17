17th September 2023

Todays the day we move onto our final accommodation in Cabourg on the Normandy coast. The day started with torrential rain although it did go off a bit to enable to pack up the car in the car park. We tidied up the apartment again probably more than I ever clean at home!



As usual we wrote in some places to visit on route which started with Bayeux (of tapestry fame). I am not sure what I expected but what I found was a sleepy little town with the most Brits we've seen so far. We didn't visit the tapestry - I saw a full size replica in Reading Museum in the 1980's! However we did have lunch and then went into the cathedral. As usual I always find the crypts the most fascinating and I did finally manage to post the postcards but thither they will ever arrive in another issue!



Then out to the coast. I had read somewhere (I have no idea where) about the the little fishing town of Port-en-Bessin-Huppain which is a big name for a small place. It was less than a fifteen minute drive from Bayeux and turned out to be one of the most attractive coastal places we visited. The car park (free!) was right on the harbour walls and the stormy clouds and sunshine made for some great reflections. I also enjoyed my first ever 'Pomme Vert' sorbet there as well - delicious.



We finally started the final part of the drive to Cabourg, chosen only because it was on the coast, bigger than the place that Colin stayed last April with Chris and equidistant between Bayeux and Honfleur.



There were complex entry instructions with codes for doors, magnetic pst boxes and further codes for hidden key safes but I cracked them all! We finally managed to access the ground floor apartment with some worry as the bottom lock seemed not to work and found a ‘compact’ apartment with all that we need but with so many doors! you can run around in circles and I have had to close some to stop getting muddled.



We had a dinner appointment at 7.30pm that I had managed to book by phone as we have not always had great success in eating out. It was a short drive to a neighbouring town called Houlgate and a restaurant I had spotted online called ‘Authentic’. In the event there were only a few places open and this was very nice - good service and very good food. I have possibly the largest bowl of muscle I have ever had, I shelled them for ages, passed the pot to Colin and between us we still could not finish them - very nice though.

