18th September 2023

One of the main reasons we added a few night in Cabourg was to be able to visit Honfleur which I have always fancied visiting but never thought I’d get a chance to. It was less than an hours drive and would have been quicker had we not tried three different car park before finding one that was just right!



I'll be honest, I was expecting to be blown away by Honfleur after everything I had read about it being the most visited and prettiest port in France. It was nice but rather a slow burner for me in that it took a bit of strolling (dodging the heavy showers) around the old streets to get a feel for the place. I did love the tall crooked and slate fronted houses around the harbour though and all the shuttered houses. We found a restaurant that was on my TripAdvisor list put together before we left and as it had started raining we headed in for their daily three course menu. It was very good as was the bottle of cider that we shared. The rain started hammering down by the second course so we took our time with a cafe noisette to allow time fo rate rain to finally go off which it eventually did.



We continue exploring the town in the back streets and it is very pretty. We were flagging now - last few days of our trip with walking everyday. Back to the car down a great named street - Rue Brûlée - and then headed back only slowing when a car being towed in from of us lost a wheels which trundled off down the road! We did a final hypermarket stop on our way back to the apartment at our favourite D L’Clerc - our wine, beer and cider collection is coming on very well! Dinner in this evening.

