29th October 2023 by emmadurnford
29th October 2023

We pottered around today and Colin and I finished our packing.

In the afternoon Mum, Ian and I walked down to the lock only to discover that we were just half an hour past high tide the day after a full moon! The tide was one of the highest of the year and this was a flooded area near the lock.

We crossed the bridge and the went onto Lock island. I had planned to walk as far as the Young Mariners gravel pit but the tide had risen up and over the tow path as as it started receding, there was a fast flowing return of water, knee deep so we turned around and walked back.

We all had an early night to prepare for the awful alarm setting of 4.00am. I’m never good at early nights so I stayed up a bit longer and watched Masterchef before going to bed around 11.30 hours after everyone else!!

