30th October 2023

Today started with the early morning alarm that I had been dreading - 4am and it was into the shower and we will all ready to leave at 5:30 when the taxi arrived. We enjoyed a very early morning breakfast before catching the plane which for once was on time (advantages of being so early).



I was tracking everybody else's progress and luckily they were all on time as well and as arranged we met up at Florence airport although our luggage took some considerable time to appear. Next we bought the tickets for the train to Florence (catching the Pisa-Mover to the station) and then an hours journey to Florence. We managed to get three taxis to fit us all in but what we hadn't realised was that there were major tram works in the road where we were staying which basically had been totally dug up so we had to walk the last few metres to the apartment.



It really is superb - massive with a big kitchen, a bedroom for all of us and a bathroom each for all of us as well. I had bought tea and coffee supplies and biscuits and after refreshments, the female side of the party headed out to find the supermarket strangely named Pam. We got rather distracted as we spotted the Duomo and so we did a little bit of exploring. It was a rather eclectic mix for dinner but after I had added in some beer for David and a few bottles of wine (and desserts) we had a good spread and none of us were too late to bed that evening. Phew, we’ve managed it - all nine of us away in Florence to celebrate mums 80th birthday.

