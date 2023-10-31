31st October 2023

Our first day together in Florence - having said that we actually divided and conquered.



At the start of the day Colin and I headed out separately as we had planned to go and check our restaurant booking for the evening. We were a little waylaid as we stopped for a very good espresso in the Central market. We continued to the restaurant which we had first visited in 2006 - the man on reception was fascinated by the original receipt from our meal all those years ago. It was very mild and the sun started to come out so we headed south of the river and found a great little place for lunch (with €3 glasses of Prosecco). Meanwhile the other half of the team had also found somewhere to stop and eat. We walked back over the Arno Bridge which was very busy, to have a brief break back at the apartment before we were all headed out for the evening.



We walked to the restaurant although we were all a little tired after a hard days exploring. The staff had organised a lovely table for the nine of us in the back of their restaurant. It took some time to place our orders and I did need to increase the wine order but it was a brilliant meal and Colin and I enjoyed a ‘Bistecca a la Fiorentina’ steak as we had promised ourselves to order one after our last visit. We had to share so they cooked the the steak ‘blue’ how I like it and Colin had to cook his a little more on the hot stone!



After our meal we walked slowly back to the apartment and saw so many people in fancy dress as today is Halloween and it is obviously celebrated a lot more in Italy. It was really warm and a great first day.

