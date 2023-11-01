1st November 2023

Our first night in the apartment and I think we all slept well after such an early start yesterday morning. Today Colin pottered off on his own to try and find the Medici secret walkways through Florence and the rest of us headed to the La Galleria dell'Accademia to visit Michelangelo’s statue of ‘David’. We had seen this on our last visit but the opportunity to take photos of our own David together with ‘David’ was too good an importunity to miss!! It is always a surprise to get so close to such a famous work of art and today was no different. Afterwards I had planned that we all meet top in the Central Market but unfortunately, as yesterday was Halloween, today was ‘All Saints Day’ so many shops and restaurants were closed so we found a little cafe on a square near the Academia to lunch at.



After lunch we looked for the infamous bronze boar for Isabelle and I gave her a whole bag of bronze one and two euros to feed into it’s mouth as is tradition. I think some went in the special well underneath. Afterwards we changed teams again… Sophie, David, Isabelle and Colin walked back towards the apartment and Hester, Brian, Mum and myself headed up to the Piazza Michelangelo taking the long road up. I wanted to make it for sunset but it was getting late in the day so we did need to walk briskly. We made it in time and the views down the river and over the buildings towards the Duomo were beautiful. We spent some time up there and it was great to hear that Mum was so happy to be away with everyone. To celebrate our trip we stopped at a little bar on the way back down for Aperol Spritz’s. The first that Mum has had!



We walked back across the bridge stoping for some night photography in the city before stopping at a much better supermarket/deli that we had spotted the previous day. It was much better for supplies for our evening meal and did good red wine at very good prices.



We are in again with a pretty impressive including desserts.

