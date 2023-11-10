10th November 2023

After the solemnity of yesterday it was rather more up beat as I met Sarah in the morning at Raynes Park for my annual trip to the Country Living exhibition in London. This year our friend Jimmy had got us free passes so it was fun to walk past the entire queue to pick them up and also to have access to the exhibitors coffee and tea room.



It is certainly smaller than in previous years with many of our favourite stalls missing although we were both able to make a good start to the dreaded Christmas shopping. We had a great time together, we get on well and it’s nice to be with someone with a good sense of humour and to have a good laugh for once.



Back on the train before rush hour and I then set to making a lemon birthday cake for Mum and Ian’s return later in the evening as they are staying for a couple of nights after their second holiday in as many weeks!!

