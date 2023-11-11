Previous
11th November 2023 by emmadurnford
309 / 365

11th November 2023

First things first this morning - Mum finally got to open her birthday presents from us all a few days later than her actual birthday. Afterwards I took her on a tour of the charity shops - don’t say I don’t show my Mum a good time in Teddington!

In the evening, Ian treated us all to fish and chips at his favourite (and our favourite) ‘Superfish’ over in Ewell. We had booked a table some time ago and luckily they still had Huss and mushy peas on the menu. I drove there and Colin drove back so I could have a glass of wine as well.
Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
