10th December 2023 by emmadurnford
317 / 365

10th December 2023

My main job today was to dress the Christmas tree and help Colin finish off deep cleaning the shower! Good tree this year with my usual theme of Travel Victoriana!
10th December 2023

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
