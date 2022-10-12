Day 3: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip

Wednesday, October 12th.

The skies were dark and cloudy this morning but the moon and sun both broke through for brief appearances. The sunrise had some pretty color near the horizon. I left AuxArc Park in Ozark, Arkansas at 7:30 and had a little over 400 miles to travel - mostly on I-40. I hit quite a bit of traffic through Oklahoma City and the drive was relatively boring. I arrived at the Texas Route 66 RV park a little after 3 pm. I typically avoid commercial places like this one but there was nothing else around. I am right next to I-40 and the highway noise is rather loud. I guess I will feel like I am still driving when I try to sleep tonight. The campground has some nice murals painted on buildings… I went to look at it and the one building is a tornado shelter… hope I don’t see any storms here! Tomorrow I have another 475 miles to travel on I-40 so I need to try and get my rest tonight. I started watching the Harry Potter movies again and I’ve got to sign off so I can finish watching Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.



The mural I’m standing in front of is on the tornado shelter.