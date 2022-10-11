Day 2: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip

Tuesday, October 11.

Woke up super early (4 am) and decided to get started on the day. Sunrise began as deep blue and orange and the tone shifted to orange and yellow as the sun rose. Then fog rolled in on the lake just as I was hitting the road at 7 am. I drove a little over 400 miles today and made a lot of stops to stretch and walk. The full moon kept me company for a few hours as I began my drive heading west and north.



Traffic came to a complete stop just before I got to Little Rock & when I arrived at what I thought would be an accident I discovered firefighters putting out fires alongside the road. Once I passed the fires traffic eased up. I thought about stopping at the “Grumpy Rabbit” a restaurant whose name made me smile but then I forgot about it and passed the exit. I arrived at Aux Arc Park in Ozark, Arkansas about 3:15 pm and was able to get the camper set before it began raining. It seems like the rain is much needed here as the ground is bone dry and there is a ban on campfires. My campsite is right on the Arkansas River and I have a nice river view out of both windows.



Driving time today was a little over 8 hours with all of my rest stops. I am a little over 1/3 of the way there.