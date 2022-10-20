Previous
Day 11 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Backcountry Information Office by kvphoto
11 / 365

Day 11 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Backcountry Information Office

Thursday, October 20.
Today was pack review… my guides stopped by to make recommendations about what to take and what to leave. Then I spent some time organizing and packing. To check my pack weight I made a trip to the backcountry information center and hung my pack from a scale… 32 pounds. I knew I needed to rethink what I was taking and trim some weight. I took the bus back to the hotel and began to refine my selections. Reviewing the weather forecast helped me make some decisions. I wanted to check the weight again so I hopped back on the bus (free & awesome bus system here) and made another trip to find out how well I’d done. I was very happy to have a 28 pound pack. What a huge difference those 4 pounds make. Our group met for dinner and made plans to meet up at 4:45 am to board a shuttle to the North rim to began our backpacking trip. We should be on the trail by about 9:30 tomorrow morning. I will be off grid for almost a week.
KV

kali ace
hope you have an awesome time
October 21st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
I admire you !!!!! I'm supposed to go to Patagonia for hiking and photography in the spring and I am so worried that I won't be able to do it. Looking forward to hearing how it goes for you and to the photographs!
October 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful shot of you looking ever so happy after getting it all sorted out. Wishing you an awesome time!
October 21st, 2022  
