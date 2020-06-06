Previous
Skin Color Should Never Matter by lesip
Skin Color Should Never Matter

I went to check out the peaceful protest that was scheduled in my little town of Damascus,Maryland today. I took two cameras, one with a long lens because I definitely wanted to social distance and did.. So many turned out to show their support for racial injustice. It was very well organized and lined both sides of the street in downtown Damascus. After awhile the road was closed and everyone gathered by the Damascus Library to listen to a few speakers. I was still able to social distance from my view point. It was very moving to be able to be there and I'm glad I went.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Elizabeth ace
Great job of capturing and displaying shots of the protest. I got caught up in a protest today when I accidentally turned on to a street where hundreds were demonstrating. My car sat for over an hour, hemmed in along with scores of other cars as hundreds of demonstrators stood in the street, blocking a main intersection.
June 7th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow, you captured this so well!
June 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
A perfect way to contribute and do so safely.
June 7th, 2020  
katy ace
superb documentation of this historic time
June 7th, 2020  
