Anyone missing a buoy? Looks like the ocean spit it out so now it sits patiently waiting for its owner. You just never know what you will find on the beach.



Buoys are generally painted green, red, or a combination of the two. Yellow, blue, white, and black may also be used on buoys. A green buoy tells boaters to pass to the right, and a red buoy advises boaters to pass to the left. Red buoys are always evenly numbered, while green buoys boast odd numbers.