Photo 1087
Bonetober Year 9
Bones- STOP !!!! PULL OVER !!!!!
Leslie- Hang On
Bones- Isn't this just a perfect spot for a picture?
Leslie- It is 😁
Bones- Told you
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4508
photos
198
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
truck
,
halloween
,
bones
,
nursery
,
bones2022
katy
ace
LOL! Not fair you have Bob AND Bones picking photo ops for you!
(l have to admit he was right. He may be becoming a great photographer)
October 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I don't know how he stands it - well just stands all by himself!
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
(l have to admit he was right. He may be becoming a great photographer)