Photo 1088
Bonetober Year 9
Bones- For Me?
Leslie- No, I ordered it for holiday Bunco
Bones- Man, you sure think ahead
Leslie- I try
Bones- Well, I'm going to try a shot while I'm out of my box
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
7
1
NIKON D750
14th October 2022 7:33pm
skeleton
syrup
halloween
bones
bones2022
katy
ace
Yum. That sounds tasty. I’m hoping since it’s Serup it will stick to his ribs. Love the set up as always
October 15th, 2022
