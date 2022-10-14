Previous
Bonetober Year 9 by lesip
Bones- For Me?

Leslie- No, I ordered it for holiday Bunco

Bones- Man, you sure think ahead

Leslie- I try

Bones- Well, I'm going to try a shot while I'm out of my box
Leslie

katy ace
Yum. That sounds tasty. I’m hoping since it’s Serup it will stick to his ribs. Love the set up as always
October 15th, 2022  
