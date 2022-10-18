Sign up
Photo 1092
Bonetober Year 9
Today McD's happy meals will once again come in a halloween pail. The Halloween pails first debuted in 1986. I have the vintage pails but wouldn't mind a trip to McDonalds. Hint ...Hint .... as you can see I have a large McD halloween collection.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
skeleton
,
toys
,
mcdonalds
,
halloween
,
bones
,
pails
,
bones2022
April
ace
Oh my ... you do have quite a collection. Do you remember the finger puppet Halloween molds? I still have those. The kids liked finger puppets.
October 18th, 2022
