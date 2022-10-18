Previous
Bonetober Year 9
Bonetober Year 9

Today McD's happy meals will once again come in a halloween pail. The Halloween pails first debuted in 1986. I have the vintage pails but wouldn't mind a trip to McDonalds. Hint ...Hint .... as you can see I have a large McD halloween collection.
Leslie

April
Oh my ... you do have quite a collection. Do you remember the finger puppet Halloween molds? I still have those. The kids liked finger puppets.
October 18th, 2022  
