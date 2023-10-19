Previous
Halloween Is Coming ..... by lesip
Halloween Is Coming .....

Love how this turned out . Can't believe I was actually able to do it. Photoshop and me are not friends. LOL Took one of the pictures from Renfest, deleted the background and replaced it with this background. My son and his fiancé loved it.
Leslie

@lesip
katy ace
FAV FAV FAV! excellent results for someone not on friendly terms with PS I know I would never have been able to do it and how fun is it that it is an engagement photo!?
October 20th, 2023  
