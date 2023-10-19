Sign up
Photo 1142
Halloween Is Coming .....
Love how this turned out . Can't believe I was actually able to do it. Photoshop and me are not friends. LOL Took one of the pictures from Renfest, deleted the background and replaced it with this background. My son and his fiancé loved it.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
halloween
composite
katy
FAV FAV FAV! excellent results for someone not on friendly terms with PS I know I would never have been able to do it and how fun is it that it is an engagement photo!?
October 20th, 2023
