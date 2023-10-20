Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1143
Shall We Dance
Spent a good part of the day trying to figure all this out in photoshop. Using another shot of my son and his fiancé, I used a comic plug in and turned them into comics before replacing the background.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4762
photos
173
followers
82
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Latest from all albums
1141
146
147
148
1142
149
150
1143
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th October 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween
,
son
,
composite
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close