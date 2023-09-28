Sign up
Previous
Photo 1819
Rural Attractions
Bus shelter and post box are very much a needed help in rural Shetland
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Latest from all albums
1817
3116
3117
139
1818
3118
1819
3119
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th September 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shelter
,
postbox
,
shetland
,
sandwick
