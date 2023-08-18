Previous
A quick fly by by ludwigsdiana
A quick fly by

and I was waiting for it. I had to faff the background as there was a house behind.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Linda Godwin
Oh I love it, the panning or background gives the sense of fast motion.
August 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful
August 18th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Artistic result
August 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
wonderful processing
August 18th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Great editing!
August 18th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Amazing shot and effects.
August 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful action shot.
August 18th, 2023  
