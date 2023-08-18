Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 728
A quick fly by
and I was waiting for it. I had to faff the background as there was a house behind.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7961
photos
306
followers
185
following
199% complete
View this month »
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Latest from all albums
2408
2415
2407
727
2416
2408
728
2409
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reed-cormorant
Linda Godwin
Oh I love it, the panning or background gives the sense of fast motion.
August 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
August 18th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Artistic result
August 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderful processing
August 18th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Great editing!
August 18th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Amazing shot and effects.
August 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful action shot.
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close