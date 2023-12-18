Previous
Then it took off by ludwigsdiana
Photo 850

Then it took off

quicker that I could even react, such a pity.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
I am loving your kingfisher shots.
December 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
December 18th, 2023  
katy ace
If they travel as fast as you say, they do, you did well to get such a terrific shot of this one in flight
December 18th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Great capture.
December 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful clear shot of him in flight ! Well done !!
December 18th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nice capture!
December 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the focus on the bird.
December 18th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
You still got him!
December 18th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely BIF capture
December 18th, 2023  
