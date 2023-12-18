Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 850
Then it took off
quicker that I could even react, such a pity.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8450
photos
304
followers
154
following
232% complete
View this month »
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
Latest from all albums
849
2537
2529
2531
2538
2530
2532
850
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pied-kingfisher
Susan Wakely
ace
I am loving your kingfisher shots.
December 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
December 18th, 2023
katy
ace
If they travel as fast as you say, they do, you did well to get such a terrific shot of this one in flight
December 18th, 2023
Rob Falbo
Great capture.
December 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful clear shot of him in flight ! Well done !!
December 18th, 2023
Shepherdman
Nice capture!
December 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the focus on the bird.
December 18th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
You still got him!
December 18th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely BIF capture
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close