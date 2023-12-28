Previous
She found some breakfast by ludwigsdiana
Photo 860

She found some breakfast

I saw her flying to a nest with her beak full.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Paul J ace
Nice catch!
December 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
December 28th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Her chicks will be happy. Great capture of her.
December 28th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted and captured.
December 28th, 2023  
