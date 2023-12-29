Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 861
Birds of a feather
flock together. I finally had some time to check my photos taken at Villeira on our game drive.
The whole dam was crowded with Egyptian Geese trying to cool off. How wonderful that the Bee Eater went to sit on a branch there.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8494
photos
302
followers
153
following
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
2542
2540
860
2548
2549
2541
2543
861
Views
18
Comments 4
4
Fav's 3
3
Album
Extras
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
birds-mountain
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is a great photo I love it
December 29th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and captured.
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - the little and large of the bird world ! fav
December 29th, 2023
Linda Godwin
What an odd pair seen together
December 29th, 2023
