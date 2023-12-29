Previous
Birds of a feather by ludwigsdiana
Birds of a feather

flock together. I finally had some time to check my photos taken at Villeira on our game drive.

The whole dam was crowded with Egyptian Geese trying to cool off. How wonderful that the Bee Eater went to sit on a branch there.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is a great photo I love it
December 29th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured.
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - the little and large of the bird world ! fav
December 29th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
What an odd pair seen together
December 29th, 2023  
