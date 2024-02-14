Previous
The only female we saw by ludwigsdiana
Photo 908

The only female we saw

as the other two were deeper in the bushes.

This is one of the two sisters and the mum is also still around. The sisters are kept separate to avoid inbreeding.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
katy ace
Wonderful capture. It’s easy to see how they can blend into the surroundings so well.
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
She's taking it easy in the shade. Beautiful capture.
February 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular capture of this magnificent cat
February 14th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
She's very pretty...
February 14th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
She's beautiful.
February 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
A gorgeous cat.
February 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous pose and capture fav!
February 14th, 2024  
