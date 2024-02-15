Previous
Affectionate brothers
Affectionate brothers

relaxing after their chase. I could have spent hours just watching them, so much love and tenderness.

The white bits in the photo on the right are the thorns of a fever tree. (acacia)
Diana

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Fab capture. It never ceases to amaze me how big cats are just like their smaller domesticated cousins.
February 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet capture.
February 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely capture
February 15th, 2024  
Bill
What a great capture. You can really feel the moment through this photo.
February 15th, 2024  
