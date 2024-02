The reason for visiting

Sutherland was to see the planetarium and do some star gazing.



It is the largest and only privately owned Digital Planetarium in South Africa. It is equipped with a Fulldome Pro DX4 system using a single Fulldome media server to power four Full H Projectors. The Dome is fitted with a Dolby Atmos 7.1sound system.



It was a fabulous experience lying flat on one's back and watching the wonders of the Southern skies and the extraordinary deep sky objects that have been discovered in our universe.



It was an amazing one and a half hour 3D show.