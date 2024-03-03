Previous
As green as grass by ludwigsdiana
As green as grass

I was surprised to find this fellow on the old dry twigs. It must have spotted something to eat there.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Diana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful little fellow
March 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet find and capture - he blends in so well ! fav
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Love this creature's colors!
March 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
What an amazing capture, the colours and delicate marking are beautiful, yes I love this special find in the old dry twigs
March 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
So colorful. Great capture.
March 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Spectacular color and light! A superb photo Diana FAV
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Excellent shot with amazing details. He is really holding on tight to the twig.
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture! It almost looks like a piece of jewelry!
March 3rd, 2024  
