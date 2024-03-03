Sign up
Previous
Photo 926
As green as grass
I was surprised to find this fellow on the old dry twigs. It must have spotted something to eat there.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
8
7
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8754
photos
305
followers
140
following
chameleon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful little fellow
March 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet find and capture - he blends in so well ! fav
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Love this creature's colors!
March 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
What an amazing capture, the colours and delicate marking are beautiful, yes I love this special find in the old dry twigs
March 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
So colorful. Great capture.
March 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
Spectacular color and light! A superb photo Diana FAV
March 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Excellent shot with amazing details. He is really holding on tight to the twig.
March 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture! It almost looks like a piece of jewelry!
March 3rd, 2024
