Photo 956
Frozen
I saw this on FB a few weeks ago and wanted to try it.
By making a hole in an egg and pouring it out, one has a perfect shell.
A small flower (which I could not find and only had the frangipani blossom in yesterdays post) gets put in and covered with water. Freeze until hard and break off the shell.
I then put the frozen egg in a small glass container and took a photo of it in the ice tray.
I am sure with the right flower it would look so much better, but I used what I could find here around the garden.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8874
photos
301
followers
140
following
261% complete
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
cape-honeysuckle
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it - and so simple to make when you know how !! -- nicely presented amongst the ice cubes ! fav
April 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Turned out wonderfully.
April 2nd, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
This qualifies for the monthly theme flower art, you can tag it theme-April2024
April 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Beautiful creation. Definitely photo art. I love the colors also.
April 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It’s a beautiful creation!
April 2nd, 2024
