Frozen by ludwigsdiana
Frozen

I saw this on FB a few weeks ago and wanted to try it.

By making a hole in an egg and pouring it out, one has a perfect shell.

A small flower (which I could not find and only had the frangipani blossom in yesterdays post) gets put in and covered with water. Freeze until hard and break off the shell.

I then put the frozen egg in a small glass container and took a photo of it in the ice tray.

I am sure with the right flower it would look so much better, but I used what I could find here around the garden.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - and so simple to make when you know how !! -- nicely presented amongst the ice cubes ! fav
April 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Turned out wonderfully.
April 2nd, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski
This qualifies for the monthly theme flower art, you can tag it theme-April2024
April 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. Beautiful creation. Definitely photo art. I love the colors also.
April 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
It’s a beautiful creation!
April 2nd, 2024  
