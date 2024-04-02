Frozen

I saw this on FB a few weeks ago and wanted to try it.



By making a hole in an egg and pouring it out, one has a perfect shell.



A small flower (which I could not find and only had the frangipani blossom in yesterdays post) gets put in and covered with water. Freeze until hard and break off the shell.



I then put the frozen egg in a small glass container and took a photo of it in the ice tray.



I am sure with the right flower it would look so much better, but I used what I could find here around the garden.