Hurry before it gets away! by marlboromaam
Hurry before it gets away!

I have to shoot these as fast as I am able - no matter what position they're in. If I'm able to get one clear shot, I'm satisfied. Another Gulf Fritillary butterfly flitting all over the lantana.

Nine years ago today - so bad - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-12
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

marlboromaam

