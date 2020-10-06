Sign up
6 / 365
Open Arms...
What the heck! I'll give the song title challenge another go. I have fun finding songs I like to go with my pics anyhow. I did a lot of that back in 2011 and 2012. =) Open Arms by Journey -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ByIYof4mqo
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours and detail.
October 8th, 2020
