Photo 388
Under the Kwanzan cherry tree 4...
No need to comment! Just scroll on by. I have so many phone shots from April, I'm backfilling this album. The last one for today!
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3805
photos
137
followers
94
following
106% complete
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
752
598
1108
753
599
1109
754
600
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
3rd April 2022 7:00pm
Tags
blooms
,
flower
,
pink
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
kwanzan-cherry-blossoms
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so gorgeous!
May 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica!
May 2nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Hard not to comment - it’s just so beautiful
May 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee!
May 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
