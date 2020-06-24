Previous
Sid Close Up by onewing
Photo 2688

Sid Close Up

I have had a very lazy day today. It is sunny but pretty chilly and I am not feeling too good today.

Woke up with a splitting headache and I think I will be in bed rather early tonight too.

Going to curl up in front of the fire now and read my book for a while. Will try and catch up with your photos later when hopefully I will feel a bit better.

This is another photo taken last Thursday at Birubi. Isn't Sid a handsome chap. I love camels they always look so superior. Sid is very well behaved.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Lynda McG ace
Great shot - fav
June 24th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Sid is gorgeous. Rest up, I hope you feel better tomorrow.
June 24th, 2020  
