Sid Close Up

I have had a very lazy day today. It is sunny but pretty chilly and I am not feeling too good today.



Woke up with a splitting headache and I think I will be in bed rather early tonight too.



Going to curl up in front of the fire now and read my book for a while. Will try and catch up with your photos later when hopefully I will feel a bit better.



This is another photo taken last Thursday at Birubi. Isn't Sid a handsome chap. I love camels they always look so superior. Sid is very well behaved.