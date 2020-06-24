Sign up
Photo 2688
Sid Close Up
I have had a very lazy day today. It is sunny but pretty chilly and I am not feeling too good today.
Woke up with a splitting headache and I think I will be in bed rather early tonight too.
Going to curl up in front of the fire now and read my book for a while. Will try and catch up with your photos later when hopefully I will feel a bit better.
This is another photo taken last Thursday at Birubi. Isn't Sid a handsome chap. I love camels they always look so superior. Sid is very well behaved.
24th June 2020
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
camel
Lynda McG
ace
Great shot - fav
June 24th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sid is gorgeous. Rest up, I hope you feel better tomorrow.
June 24th, 2020
