After the Sun Has Set by onewing
After the Sun Has Set

We have had so much rain so far since the beginning of the year that we are beginning to get webbed feet, but a few nights ago after a rain free day we decided to have a walk on the beach just before sunset. So glad we did because there is nothing like a walk on the beach to raise the spirits.

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I have a lot going on here right now. I will catch up when I can.

I do check out your photos but don't always have time to comment on each one. Hopefully I have a quiet weekend planned and will be able to catch up then.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
