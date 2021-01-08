After the Sun Has Set

We have had so much rain so far since the beginning of the year that we are beginning to get webbed feet, but a few nights ago after a rain free day we decided to have a walk on the beach just before sunset. So glad we did because there is nothing like a walk on the beach to raise the spirits.



Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I have a lot going on here right now. I will catch up when I can.



I do check out your photos but don't always have time to comment on each one. Hopefully I have a quiet weekend planned and will be able to catch up then.