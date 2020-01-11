George

Today has been very traumatic for George and also for me! While out in the woods running off lead as usual he ran up to a dog which was on lead being walked by a volunteer walker. The dog was a Staffie cross and was from the dog rescue centre nearby. George was just doing his usual hello but he “invaded” this dogs space (I was told later) and the Staffie attacked. He bit George on the face and just held on to his fur. The woman walking the dog just stood there and left it to me to wrestle the two apart. The dog had hold of the thick fur on the side of George’s face and I had to pull so hard to get it off George. What a hold - imagine if it had been a child!

I got George free finally ( Finlay trying to join in and save George - you can imagine the noise) the woman said it was the first time she had walked the dog and didn’t know how it would respond to other dogs! I told her it should have been muzzled!

To add to the trauma another group of volunteer dog walkers then came up and a man started shouting at me that my dog should be on a lead and be muzzled as he had attacked the Staffie! As if George would attack another dog!

I was so upset and angry that I phoned the dog rescue centre to tell them what happened and to say their dog should be muzzled. Oh no - I was in the wrong for having my dog off the lead and uncontrollable! I couldn’t believe it and said we walk in the woods nearly every day and it is full of dogs being walked off lead - all friendly dogs!

Poor George (and me) covered in mud after the wrestling in a very muddy spot. He needs a bath but I couldn’t give him another trauma today. Poor baby! My hands have finally stopped shaking!