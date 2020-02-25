Previous
Lavender by pamknowler
56 / 365

Lavender

For Flash of Red February

Another try at high key - not sure about this one at all but don't have time to do another.

Many thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's image which I saw on the PP this morning - it cheered me up!!
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Feels very sunny and Summery. I quite like it!
February 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2020  
