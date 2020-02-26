Previous
George Low Key by pamknowler
George Low Key

For Flash of Red February

Trying low key for the first time. I liked the way George's face glowed in the darkness. Here he is paddling in the river at Duckpool, Devon.

I am going to upload the next couple of days images as the removal men are coming tomorrow morning to take our downstairs furniture into storage. Things are starting to move although I am still waiting for a response to my email to the Loss adjuster. When I phone he is always "driving" and is unable to talk to me? They tell me he will phone back and/or email but never does!! I must not stress!!
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Pam Knowler

This is fabulous, great light!
February 26th, 2020  
