George Low Key

For Flash of Red February



Trying low key for the first time. I liked the way George's face glowed in the darkness. Here he is paddling in the river at Duckpool, Devon.



I am going to upload the next couple of days images as the removal men are coming tomorrow morning to take our downstairs furniture into storage. Things are starting to move although I am still waiting for a response to my email to the Loss adjuster. When I phone he is always "driving" and is unable to talk to me? They tell me he will phone back and/or email but never does!! I must not stress!!