Two tiny boys by pamknowler
62 / 365

Two tiny boys

I wanted to bring a smile to your faces in these very difficult and scary times. These two tiny little Westie puppies were born last week to George’s sister Cassie. Sadly a boy and a girl were stillborn but so far this tiny pair are doing well. Fingers crossed that continues.
My boys had short haircuts today ready for our long trip away to Devon. We leave on Friday for 3 months. We had so many plans with my niece Ruth and her girls but as we now are being told to self isolate I think we will not be seeing Ruth as we planned. Maybe meet up on the beach to walk the dogs. If we have to self isolate at least we will be at the seaside! It will be wonderful to leave the nightmare of our house- the damp, the dust and the unbearable noise of industrial dehumidifiers and fans!
Look after yourselves everyone and stay safe! Much love to you all xx
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Pam Knowler

Ah little darlings. So sad about the losses, but hope this pair thrive, bless them. All the best for your preparations and at last a break from the dust and noise. Fresh air at the seaside will be good and thank God these days we have phones, internet and video calling in various forms to keep in contact while isolating. All the best, dear friend. Thinking of you x
March 17th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Sweet...
March 17th, 2020  
carol white ace
Adorable 🐣
March 17th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
A couple of cuties, stay safe and hope you get some fresh sea air.
March 17th, 2020  
Gillian Brown ace
Awwww.
March 17th, 2020  
