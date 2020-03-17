Two tiny boys

I wanted to bring a smile to your faces in these very difficult and scary times. These two tiny little Westie puppies were born last week to George’s sister Cassie. Sadly a boy and a girl were stillborn but so far this tiny pair are doing well. Fingers crossed that continues.

My boys had short haircuts today ready for our long trip away to Devon. We leave on Friday for 3 months. We had so many plans with my niece Ruth and her girls but as we now are being told to self isolate I think we will not be seeing Ruth as we planned. Maybe meet up on the beach to walk the dogs. If we have to self isolate at least we will be at the seaside! It will be wonderful to leave the nightmare of our house- the damp, the dust and the unbearable noise of industrial dehumidifiers and fans!

Look after yourselves everyone and stay safe! Much love to you all xx