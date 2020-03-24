Social Distancing

We are now in lockdown here in the UK and have been told we must keep our distance. This is George in the garden doing his bit. The weather here has been wonderful again today and we are taking advantage sitting outside in the sunshine. What a treat it is - never this good when we come down in the summer!! LOL!!



Sadly we are not allowed to go out anywhere apart from one period of exercise a day. We are so close to Clovelly where Ruth and her girls live but we are unable to visit. How sad is that!!



Now I am trying to find out if the cottage I have booked after this one is going to be available. All holidays with English Country cottages have been cancelled but we don't want to cancel as we don't want to go home. Mind you the builder has advised that he has had to shut his business down for the foreseeable future so not even sure if the work on the house will be completed by the time we go home mid June!!



Happy days!! Stay safe everyone!!