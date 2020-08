Dr Dolittle

Still in Newfoundland and out for a drive. Louise and I spotted some horses in a field and the calls of "Ken stop the car" could be heard in stereo! (Poor Ken LOL!). The horses were on the far side of the field but as soon as Louise called out they came galloping over to say hello and have a chat I think. This one definitely liked Louise and just wanted to have his photo taken with her!!



Wherever we went animals would all be keen to cosy up to Louise - definitely Dr Dolittle!!