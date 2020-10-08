Previous
Ruth and her girls by pamknowler
247 / 365

Ruth and her girls

This is my lovely niece Ruth with her three daughters - Mia, who featured yesterday, Molly our little darling, and Mary Jane who is a wonderful sister to Molly.

Life can be very hard sometimes and I just wish I lived nearer - they are in Devon and I am in the East Midlands. I would love to be able to help Ruth on the many occasions when she needs it.

Our stay in the beautiful cottage in Clovelly during lockdown was a blessing as we were able to see Ruth and the girls most days - socially distancing of course. The sun shone and we were able to sit in the garden and have some fun times. We are booked to go down again for Christmas and the New Year and just hope we don't get a further lockdown to stop us travelling!!

Many thanks for all the wonderful comments on yesterday's photo of Mia. Although Mia still has some sad days you can see from this image that she has mostly happy days now. How happy this makes me!!
Pam Knowler

Annie D ace
a beautiful family and lovely portrait
October 8th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Full of laughter, full of joy. Wonderful.
October 8th, 2020  
