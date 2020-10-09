Finlay

Well I think he is smiling here and deserves a place in my month of smiles.



A quick upload this morning as I am off to the dentist for a filling. I am a neurotic fool as far as the dentist is concerned and know that I will be showing myself up!! My filling fell out the first week of lockdown and when I came home the dentist was not allowed to do "drilling" work and put in a temporary filling. The dentist now has the full PPE needed (which I have to pay for) so off I go to have the filling sorted out. Yuk!!



