Finlay by pamknowler
248 / 365

Finlay

Well I think he is smiling here and deserves a place in my month of smiles.

A quick upload this morning as I am off to the dentist for a filling. I am a neurotic fool as far as the dentist is concerned and know that I will be showing myself up!! My filling fell out the first week of lockdown and when I came home the dentist was not allowed to do "drilling" work and put in a temporary filling. The dentist now has the full PPE needed (which I have to pay for) so off I go to have the filling sorted out. Yuk!!

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous smile from Finlay! Good luck with the filling. It will be a different experience with all the Covid protocol.
October 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a perky little smile as if to say "what shall I do next " Good luck with your dental app !!
October 9th, 2020  
tony gig
Beautiful.
October 9th, 2020  
