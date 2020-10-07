Mia

Another of my gorgeous Great nieces. This is the beautiful Mia my niece Ruth's eldest daughter. I cannot explain how wonderful it is to see Mia smiling and actually looking happy.



For many years all through her early teens Mia was a "Goth" and her world was dark and black. She had eating problems and mental health issues and sadly tried at least twice to take her own life. Poor Ruth used to spend many nights sitting with Mia talking her out of it. Sadly the mental health provided to people especially youngsters in this country has been woefully lacking and when they tried to send her away to a hospital in the North of England (she lives in Devon) she refused to go. A long hard slog for the family but finally Mia seems to have come out the other side.

She did no schooling and spent most of her time in her bedroom - on the internet all night (a place of great danger).

Mia is now such a great help to Ruth especially with Molly - she has been a godsend!! The highlight of this year was when Mia passed her GCSE English. What an achievement for this beautiful young girl who has struggled through her teens. She was thrilled to get her pass mark!!



So this image is very special as this is the girl who never smiled and would never have her photo taken. I love her very much!!