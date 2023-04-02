Previous
Felled tree by pamknowler
Felled tree

Sad to see this huge tree on the ground.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pam Knowler

Dawn ace
A cool shot showing the rings tried counting but …..
April 2nd, 2023  
