Photo 819
Felled tree
Sad to see this huge tree on the ground.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5625
photos
204
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
country-park
,
felled
,
chopped-down
Dawn
ace
A cool shot showing the rings tried counting but …..
April 2nd, 2023
