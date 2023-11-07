Sign up
Previous
Photo 621
Buzzard
Honey or Common I'm not sure, but it's definitely a buzzard.
Thanks for dropping by
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3367
photos
155
followers
166
following
170% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th November 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
buzzard
,
waddington
,
lincolnshire
Catherine P
Beautiful photo
November 7th, 2023
