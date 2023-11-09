Previous
Berlin Wall
Berlin Wall

Thirty Four years ago this evening, Die Mauer (The Wall) fell; I danced on the Berlin Wall the night it fell along with a few of my then Army colleagues and we knew, at that time, that we were living our very own Kennedy moment and when asked in the years to come "do you remember where you were when the Berlin Wall fell?" we'd be able to answer "yup, drinking beer and dancing on it !!"

The day after I chissled off a chunk and I can see it right now this minute sat on the windowsill in my office. It's said that if you lay all the pieces of the Wall that exist today, end to end, you'd get a longer piece of Wall than it acutally was; within days, you could see people making wooden frames, pouring in concrete, letting it set and dry, painting it breaking it up and selling it to unsuspecting tourists. Capitalism arrived quickly that month to the East Germans.


(Photo not taken by me (but I'm very likely to be in that crowd on the lower part of the Wall in front of the Brandenburgh Gate))
Phil Sandford

