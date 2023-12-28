Sign up
Previous
Photo 649
Cheeky Smile
Connor was helping Nanny and Leah do the scoring during their Scrabble game; he’s got a beautiful smile.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
